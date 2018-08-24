Anonymous donor pledges $5 million toward new business school at WSU

A new pledge of $5 million has brought Wichita State University closer to funding a new building for the W. Frank Barton School of Business, university officials announced.
The pledge, from a person who wants to remain anonymous, means the WSU Foundation has achieved its goal of raising at least half of the projected $50 million cost of the new building from private sources.
“This donor recognizes the value of Wichita State having a top-tier business school and a learning environment conducive to preparing tomorrow’s business leaders,” said Elizabeth King, president and CEO of the foundation, in a news release.
The foundation, which so far has raised $26.7 million toward the project, will continue to raise funds to help offset university money needed for it, King said.
The new home for the Barton School will be named Wayne and Kay Woolsey Hall, in honor of the Wichita oil producer and his wife who donated $10 million — the largest cash gift in the university’s history — toward the project.
The 136,000-square-foot building, which will be built on WSU’s Innovation Campus, will replace Clinton Hall, which was built in 1970.
