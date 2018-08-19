Need to get to class — or grab some coffee? WUBER will be there at Wichita State

If you’re running late to class at Wichita State University — or if you really just need a cup of coffee — there’s no need to work up a sweat.
Well, at least not during the first two days of classes, that is.
WSU will be providing WUBER rides from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday of this week, the university announced on Facebook.
WUBER — a play on the UBER ride-sharing service — will be picking students up primarily near the parking lots at Charles Koch Arena and Eck Stadium, according to the post.
Students can take the WUBER golf carts to class, coffee or even to grab a burger from Freddy’s in the Rhatigan Student Center, the post says. The golf carts are labeled with “WUBER” and WuShock in the front.
The rides will be free, according to WSU Student Affairs.
“WUBER at your service,” WSU Student Involvement posted.
Comments