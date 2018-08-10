He stole a cash drawer and hid it in a bush, then rode away on his bicycle, police say

Police are looking for a burglar who broke into a west Wichita business and stole the drawer of its cash register.

A white male forced his way through the back door of In The Bag Cleaners, a dry cleaning and laundry service business, at 119th West and Maple at around 6 a.m. on July 30, Crime Stoppers said in a news release.

Security video shows the burglar wearing what appears to be jeans, a black tank top and a hat as he scrambles from the back of the business to its cash register. With an alarm going off, the robber grabs the cash drawer and yanks it from an attached cord before running out the back.

The burglar then hid the cash drawer in a bush before riding away on his bicycle, Crime Stoppers said. The man returned later in a yellow car and put the drawer in the back.

Video surveillance showed the burglar had attempted to break into other businesses in the same strip mall, Crime Stoppers said.

Police ask anyone with information on the case to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.