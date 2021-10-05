Woman with gun shot by Wichita police at Whole Foods; more details expected Tuesday

Wichita police shot a woman who was reportedly armed with a gun Monday night inside the Whole Foods grocery store near 13th and Webb.

The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers responded to an emergency call about a suspicious character with a gun in the parking lot of the store at around 9 p.m. Monday, police said. When they arrived, they saw the woman crouching down in the store entrance with a gun. Police reportedly fired shots at her, and she retreated inside where there were shoppers and store staff, police said.

Officers followed, and she was hit by at least one bullet.

Police said there were more than a dozen shoppers and staff inside of the store when the shooting happened, but none were harmed, authorities said.

Police are expected to release more information Tuesday.