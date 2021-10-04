Wichita man gets life in prison for raping, sodomizing girl, district attorney says

. Getty Images/iStock photo

A Wichita man has been sentenced to life in prison for raping and sodomizing an underage girl in 2017 and 2018, according to a news release from the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

Stephan Crooks, 52, will have to serve at least 46 years, two months in prison before he will be eligible for parole, the news release says.

Crooks pleaded guilty in January of 2020 to one count of aggravated criminal sodomy and one count of rape in connection with the Wichita girl’s abuse when she was 12 and 13 years old, the DA’s release says. Originally, he faced 17 charges for alleged child sex crimes, but the rest were dismissed when Crooks pleaded guilty, court records show.

Sedgwick County District Court Judge David Dahl handed down the sentence Thursday.