Crime & Courts

Wichita man gets life in prison for raping, sodomizing girl, district attorney says

.
. Getty Images/iStock photo

A Wichita man has been sentenced to life in prison for raping and sodomizing an underage girl in 2017 and 2018, according to a news release from the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

Stephan Crooks, 52, will have to serve at least 46 years, two months in prison before he will be eligible for parole, the news release says.

Crooks pleaded guilty in January of 2020 to one count of aggravated criminal sodomy and one count of rape in connection with the Wichita girl’s abuse when she was 12 and 13 years old, the DA’s release says. Originally, he faced 17 charges for alleged child sex crimes, but the rest were dismissed when Crooks pleaded guilty, court records show.

Sedgwick County District Court Judge David Dahl handed down the sentence Thursday.

Related stories from Wichita Eagle
Profile Image of Amy Renee Leiker
Amy Renee Leiker
Amy Renee Leiker has been reporting for The Wichita Eagle since 2010. She covers crime, courts and breaking news and updates the newspaper’s online databases. She’s a mom of three and loves to read in her non-work time. Reach her at 316-268-6644 or at aleiker@wichitaeagle.com.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service