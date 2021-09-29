Crime & Courts

Have an active city warrant? Here’s how to clear it Thursday without going to jail

If you have an outstanding arrest warrant issued by the city of Wichita, you may be eligible to have it cleared at a “walk-in docket style” event Thursday on the Wichita State University campus.

Warrants for most traffic offenses, probation violations and missing a court date can be cleared from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Koch Arena, 1845 Fairmount St. Participants in the “Second Chance Thursday” event will receive a new court date without having to go through the Sedgwick County Jail.

Eligible warrants include those issued for driving on a suspended license, driving without proof of insurance and speeding and parking violations. Warrants issued for driving under the influence (DUI), however, and all other criminal offenses remain bookable and cannot be cleared at Thursday’s event.

The state will also have employees on site to help people with suspended or revoked drivers licenses, the Wichita Police Department said.

For more information on Thursday’s event, contact Wichita police Officer Lori Kimrey at lkimrey@wichita.gov.

You can look up active warrants at https://online.wichita.gov/CourtDataServices/CourtWarrantSearch.aspx.

