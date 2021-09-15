Probation for Wichita man with hundreds of pieces of child porn on cell, laptop, drive

. Getty Images/iStock photo

A 54-year-old Wichita man has been sentenced to probation with an underlying prison term of 76 months after pleading guilty earlier this year to three counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

Sedgwick County District Court Judge Tyler Roush also ordered Bradley Van Sigg to undergo sex offender treatment, said Dan Dillon, a spokesman for the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office. Sigg’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sigg was arrested and charged after authorities tied his internet protocol, or IP, address to a report from Yahoo! Inc. about 38 pornographic images of children being uploaded online in March 2020, his arrest affidavit says.

A subsequent forensic analysis of Sigg’s personal cellphone, laptop and a thumb drive uncovered hundreds of pornographic depictions of children, the affidavit says.

Sigg pleaded guilty to the charges in May. He was sentenced last week after his lawyer asked the court to make “border box” findings in favor of probation because Sigg entered a plea less than two months after being charged and because of his limited criminal history, court records show.

