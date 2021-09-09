Scars on Missouri man’s arms help lead to arrest in KCK bank robbery: court records

. Getty Images/iStock photo

A federal grand jury has indicted a Missouri man in connection with an Aug. 2 bank robbery in Kansas City, Kansas. Court records show that some “thick scars” the man reportedly has on at least one arm helped authorities identify him.

Broderick L. Burr, 47, of Kansas City, Missouri, is facing one count of bank robbery for crimes that occurred at the Commerce Bank branch at 1906 W. 43rd Ave., according to court records and a Thursday news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas.

A criminal complaint filed prior to the Aug. 26 indictment accuses Burr of entering the bank on Aug. 2 and handing a “threatening demand note” over to a teller, saying he was armed with a gun. He then fled from the bank with around $2,000 cash, the complaint says.

Security video of the robber matched the physical description of the suspect in an earlier robbery at a Commerce Bank branch in Raytown, Missouri, on July 24, the complaint says. The teller in the Aug. 2 robbery described the man’s appearance to authorities, including that he had noticeable — and apparently memorable — “thick scars” on his left arm.

Authorities arrested Burr at his Missouri home after conducting surveillance there on Aug. 3. The complaint says he confessed to the Aug. 2 robbery when interviewed by law enforcement.

Court records did not list an attorney for Burr on Thursday.

If convicted of the bank robbery count, he faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.