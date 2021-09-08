Sex offender gets 25 years for convincing girl he called ‘wifey’ to send child porn

Snapchat logo

A convicted sex offender who carried on an internet fling with a 16-year-old California girl he called “wifey” has been ordered to serve 25 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to one count of production of child pornography, according to federal prosecutors and court records.

Frederick Martin, 26, of Sedgwick, was sentenced by a federal court judge on Sept. 2. Prosecutors say he used text messaging and Snapchat on his iPhone last year to talk to and convince the girl to send him sexually explicit images. He also sent her pornographic footage of himself, according to a Wednesday news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas.

Prosecutors say Martin admitted he knew the girl’s age when they talked and traded naked photos between August and October 2020.

Court records say he swapped messages with the girl where he referred to her as “wifey,” described sexual acts he wanted to perform with her, asked for images of her genitals and talked with her about her homework, school and needing to hide her phone from her dad.

He was arrested on Oct. 15, 2020, after he left home, cut off his GPS tracking device and tried to flee from police in his vehicle, court records say.

At the time he had the relationship with the California girl, Martin was already on parole for a child rape and child pornography case where he drove from Kansas to Massachusetts and sneaked into a home to have sex with a 14-year-old girl he met on Kik messenger, court records show. He was also allegedly caught carrying on an online relationship with at least one underage girl from Canada, the records say.

Martin has asked to serve his sentence at the Englewood Federal Correctional Institution in Littleton, Colorado, so he is close to his family, court records say. There, he will participate in a sex offender treatment program.