Police seek SUV, driver that fled from fatal crash Wednesday night in south Wichita

A 37-year-old Wichita man was fatally injured in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night at the intersection of 47th Street South and Hydraulic.

Police say a black SUV turning north onto Hydraulic from eastbound 47th Street hit a motorcyclist at about 11:30 p.m. The man driving the Harley Davidson motorcycle was driving west on Hydraulic when he was struck. His name was not immediately released by Wichita police.

The SUV “fled the scene” after the collision and hasn’t been found yet, authorities said Thursday.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the SUV or its driver is asked to call Wichita police detectives at 316-268-4407, Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or the See Something, Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282.

Police say the SUV might have damage on its front right corner.

