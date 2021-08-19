Crime & Courts
SWAT team on the scene of an officer in trouble call in south Wichita: official
SWAT is on the scene of an incident in south Wichita that started just before noon Thursday.
Police were originally there for a disturbance with a weapon but that has since been changed to an officer in trouble, a Sedgwick County 911 emergency communications dispatcher said around 2:50 p.m.
Police first responded around 11:45 a.m. to the 1000 block of East MacArthur. Police could be heard navigating an armored vehicle to near a padlocked gate around 3 p.m., according to 911 emergency communications.
No other details were available.
