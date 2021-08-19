Crime & Courts

SWAT team on the scene of an officer in trouble call in south Wichita: official

Wichita police respond to an incident in south Wichita that started just before noon Thursday.
SWAT is on the scene of an incident in south Wichita that started just before noon Thursday.

Police were originally there for a disturbance with a weapon but that has since been changed to an officer in trouble, a Sedgwick County 911 emergency communications dispatcher said around 2:50 p.m.

Police first responded around 11:45 a.m. to the 1000 block of East MacArthur. Police could be heard navigating an armored vehicle to near a padlocked gate around 3 p.m., according to 911 emergency communications.

No other details were available.

