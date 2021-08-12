Wichita woman, 25, jailed on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter in fatal DUI crash

File photo

Authorities have arrested a woman on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence, failure to stop at a deadly accident, misdemeanor DUI and a tag violation in connection with a Wednesday night hit-and-run traffic crash that killed a motorcyclist in southeast Wichita.

Lila Garcia, 25, of Wichita was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail at 1:25 a.m. Thursday, according to an online inmate log. She is being held in lieu of a $100,000 bond, records show.

According to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office’s daily accident bulletin, Garcia struck and fatally injured the motorcyclist while he was driving in the area of 6300 E. Pawnee, near Woodlawn, around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday.