FBI investigation uncovers Kansas man’s role in plot to defraud three states

A 65-year-old Fort Scott man has pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of aiding and abetting wire fraud after an FBI investigation into a scheme to defraud the state governments of Arizona, Texas and Ohio.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Donald Cook “admitted he knew that an individual, identified in court documents only as ‘A.T.,’ was falsely using other people’s identities to apply for state unemployment benefits.”

Cook allowed A.T. to deposit approximately $25,500 of the fraudulent obtained government funds into his bank account, which he then transferred to A.T., the release states.

Cook faces up to 20 years of prison time for each charge and is awaiting sentencing from a federal judge.

Records show that Cook was arrested in Crawford County on Jan. 8 on charges of violating a protection order.

