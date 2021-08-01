Crime & Courts
Prison inmate who escaped Wichita Work Release Facility is back in custody, KDOC says
A prison inmate who walked away from the Wichita Work Release Facility on Friday is back in custody.
Eljay Allen Reinhardt, 40, was captured on Saturday evening, according to a Kansas Department of Corrections news release.
Reinhardt was considered an escapee after he left the Wichita facility and didn’t report for work. He is a minimum-custody resident of the location and was serving a 28-month sentence for a 2019 Sedgwick County drug possession crime, KDOC records show.
The KDOC Enforcement, Apprehensions and Investigations Unit; the Wichita Police Department and the Kansas Highway Patrol helped catch him.
The Wichita Work Release Facility is located on Waterman and Emporia and is a satellite campus of the Winfield Correctional Facility, an all-male, minimum-custody prison with 79 inmates.
