Prison inmate who escaped Wichita Work Release Facility is back in custody, KDOC says

A prison inmate who walked away from the Wichita Work Release Facility on Friday is back in custody.

Eljay Allen Reinhardt, 40, was captured on Saturday evening, according to a Kansas Department of Corrections news release.

Reinhardt was considered an escapee after he left the Wichita facility and didn’t report for work. He is a minimum-custody resident of the location and was serving a 28-month sentence for a 2019 Sedgwick County drug possession crime, KDOC records show.

The KDOC Enforcement, Apprehensions and Investigations Unit; the Wichita Police Department and the Kansas Highway Patrol helped catch him.

The Wichita Work Release Facility is located on Waterman and Emporia and is a satellite campus of the Winfield Correctional Facility, an all-male, minimum-custody prison with 79 inmates.

