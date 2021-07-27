Google detected illegal emails, leading to Pittsburg man’s child pornography charges

Email your letter to the editor to letters@wichitaeagle.com. Getty Images

Federal prosecutors say a 38-year-old Pittsburg man will serve 25 years in prison for distributing child pornography.

Jason Wayne Irving pleaded guilty in February to one count alleging he used the Internet to distribute share illegal images of children forced to have sex with adults. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas and court records say Irving used his email address to upload and send child porn depicting 3- and 4-year-old children online in 2019.

He was caught after Google detected his activity and alerted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s Cyber Tip Line, including providing authorities with Irving’s user information and Internet Protocol, or IP, address information, court records show.

A short time after the first discovery, Google again reported Irving’s email account for similar conduct, according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release.

Law enforcement who used a search warrant to access Irving’s cellphone found that he’d used it to operate the Google email account and “other accounts that had been reported by Facebook for child pornography,” the release says.

Authorities also found a number of files depicting pornographic images of children on Irving’s phone.

“Information obtained in the course of the investigation revealed the defendant had been engaged in his child pornography activities from Arkansas City, Kansas,” Irving’s plea agreement says.

Irving was indicted on six charges related to his distribution, receipt and possession of the sexual imagery on June 16, 2020. He was sentenced to 300 months in prison on one of those counts on Tuesday by U.S. District Judge John W. Broomes. Prosecutors dismissed the other charges in exchange for his guilty plea, according to court records.

Irving previously faced federal charges related to child pornography in 2018, but that case was dismissed at the request of prosecutors, court records show. He is also required to register as a sex offender for a 2003 conviction in Cowley County in a case involving the aggravated indecent solicitation of a preteen child.