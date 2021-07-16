Crime & Courts

Sheriff seizes 56 pounds of marijuana worth $180K in local bust

The Butler County Sheriff’s Career Criminal Unit found 89 marijuana plants on a property northeast of El Dorado.
A Butler County search warrant turned up 56 pounds of marijuana at a property northeast of El Dorado, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s department.

The sheriff’s Career Criminal Unit seized 89 marijuana plants and several bags of processed marijuana, valued at $180,000.

“On Thursday, July 15, 2021 the Butler County Sheriff’s Career Criminal Unit executed a search warrant on a property northeast of El Dorado after having investigated the report of a marijuana growing operation on the property,” the post reads.

The sheriff’s office said no arrests have been made but that charges are imminent.

