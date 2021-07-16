SWAT standoff at east Wichita hotel ends when suspect shoots himself, police say

A SWAT standoff Friday morning at an east Wichita hotel ended when the suspect shot himself in the head, Wichita police spokesman Paul Cruz said.

“The suspect, prior to exiting the room, who was armed with a handgun, shot himself” around 8:30 a.m., he said.

The 43-year-old man, who was wanted on suspicion of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries, Cruz said.

The incident started when Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office deputies tried to make a traffic stop around midnight near I-235 and Central and the driver refused to stop, he said. Deputies lost the vehicle near Lincoln and Emporia but soon found the vehicle in an alleyway. The driver was gone.

“Through further investigation, it was learned that the suspect . . . was at the hotel here at Armour and Kellogg,” he said.

Deputies made contact with the man, who made “threats of violence,” he said.

“So deputies backed away and a decision was made to activate SWAT as well as SWAT negotiators,” he said.

SWAT team medics provided aid after the man shot himself, Cruz said, and EMS ambulance on scene took the man to an area hospital.