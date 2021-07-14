Metro PCS robber pushed worker, stole cash from the sales counter, Wichita police say

Wichita police say a Metro PCS store robber pushed an employee and “walked behind the sales counter” Tuesday in a brazen theft that ended with his arrest later that evening.

The alleged robber, 20-year-old Delawrence Robert Arline of Wichita, entered the phone store branch at 7815 E. Harry and shoved the worker before stealing cash, Officer Paul Cruz said in a news release. Officers responded to a robbery call at the address at 5:17 p.m.

Arline fled the store after the robbery and drove off in a vehicle that was later tracked to the 9400 block of East Harry, according to the news release. Police said they caught up with Arline after receiving information about the vehicle he fled in. He was arrested there without any trouble, Cruz said.

Arline is being held in the Sedgwick County Jail on suspicion of robbery, possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia, Cruz said in the release. He was booked at 11:20 p.m. Tuesday and currently has a $30,000 bond, an online log of jail inmates shows.

Police say the robbery investigation is ongoing and findings will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office, which will decide what formal criminal charges might be pursued.