Remains of Kansas man missing since 2013 identified; case is investigated as homicide

Remains found in a remote area of Osage County in March have been identified as belonging to a 43-year-old Ottawa man missing since 2013, officials said.

The disappearance of Jeffrey Myers is now being actively investigated as a homicide, according to a Friday joint news release from the sheriff’s offices in Osage and Franklin counties.

Myers was reported missing in May 2013. His family had last been in contact with him in August 2012. His remains were found in March of this year.

“The Sheriff’s Office has conducted hundreds of interviews and several searches, since the time of the report” of his disappearance, the news release said.

Anyone with information about the case can call the Osage County Sheriff’s Office at 785-828-3121 or email tips@oscosheriff.org.