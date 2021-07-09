One in custody and others questioned at Maize Airport; shots reported

Wichita-area law enforcement investigated report of shots fired Friday at the Maize Airport, west of Wichita. One person is in custody, others are being questioned and a firearm was recovered. (July 9, 2021) The Wichita Eagle

A 35-year-old man with at least one federal warrant is in custody, a firearm was found and others are being questioned after a report of an active shooter at Maize Airport on Friday morning, according to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

“We’re trying to determine exactly what occurred but as far as this being what people would describe as an active shooter situation, it was not,” sheriff’s Lt. Benjamin Blick said during a news briefing near the airport around 10:40 a.m. “It was obviously put out this way. To the best of our knowledge no one was injured at this time, but we are still looking into it.”

The owner of the airport, on 45th Street between Ridge and Tyler, called police and reported a vehicle leaving the scene at around 9:20 a.m.

The 35-year-old and a 49-year-old man, who is being questioned, were both found near a storage unit on the airport property, Blick said. A firearm was recovered as well.

The vehicle reported leaving the airport was stopped by officers in Wichita. Officers are questioning those occupants as well.

“At this time we only can say that there was a firearm that was shot out here,” he said.

Blick said the Sheriff’s Office would likely release additional information later today.

