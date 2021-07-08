Apartment resident pulls gun on woman during parking lot argument, Wichita police say

.

Wichita police say a 32-year-old man is in jail after he used a gun to threaten a woman during a fight that started as they both tried to get into the apartment complex parking lot where he lives.

Mitchell Dean Jensen of Wichita was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail at 1:36 a.m. Thursday, online jail inmate records show. He’s being held on suspicion of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, police said in a news release.

His bond is set at $50,000.

Police say Jensen pulled a handgun during “a verbal disturbance” with two women as they all entered the parking lot of the Crown Chase Apartments, 1010 N. Ridge Rd., around 9:50 p.m. Wednesday. The women are 30 and 50.

Jensen followed the women during the fight “and pointed a handgun at the 30-year-old,” the police news release said.

Police sent to investigate a disturbance with a gun call at the apartment complex found Jensen at one of the apartments and arrested him without any issues. Officers also found a handgun during their investigation, the release said.

No one was hurt.

Police say investigators plan to present their findings to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office, which will decide whether to pursue formal charges against Jensen.