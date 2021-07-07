Fleeing crime suspect caused multi-vehicle crash that killed Wichita woman, 22, KHP says

A crash that authorities say was caused by a crime suspect fleeing police killed a 22-year-old Wichita woman at the intersection of Central and Ridge on Tuesday. (July 7, 2021) The Wichita Eagle

A 22-year-old Wichita woman died Tuesday after her car was involved in a multi-vehicle collision that authorities say was caused by a crime suspect fleeing from police.

Samantha Lee Russell died after the fleeing suspect’s vehicle hit her Mazda CX-3 as she was waiting to make a left-hand turn onto Central from southbound Ridge in late afternoon traffic, the Kansas Highway Patrol said in a crash report.

Wichita police told media at the crash site Tuesday evening that the suspect, whom KHP identified as 37-year-old Javan Jermaine Ervin of Wichita, was trying to get away from law enforcement pursuing him in connection with another crime.

The KHP said in its report that Ervin “was actively attempting to elude” police and driving northbound on Ridge “at a high rate of speed” when he “failed to stop at the red traffic light at Central.”

Ervin’s Dodge Ram slammed into a Chevrolet Silverado truck that was westbound on Central, which “caused the driver side rear wheels & tires to detach from the vehicle,” the KHP report says.

The Dodge then hit more two vehicles that were waiting in the left turn lane — a Jeep Compass and Russell’s Mazda — before flipping onto its top and stopping in the northbound lanes of Ridge, according to the KHP report.

Russell was the only person killed in the crash. A 73-year-old Wichita woman driving the Jeep Compass was taken to the hospital after complaining of pain but no one else was hurt, the KHP said.

Ervin was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail at 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, online booking records show. He is being held on suspicion of first-degree felony murder, aggravated battery and criminal possession of a firearm but had not been formally charged with any crime connected to the crash as of Wednesday morning.