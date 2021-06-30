‘Sexually violent predator’ walks out of Larned State Hospital treatment: Kansas sheriff

John Freeman Colt walked out of the Sexual Predator Treatment Program at Larned State Hospital on Wednesday. Pawnee County Sheriff's Office

Law enforcement officials have asked the public to call 911 if they see a Kansas sex offender who walked out of a treatment program.

John Freeman Colt walked out of the Sexual Predator Treatment Program at Larned State Hospital on Wednesday, the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. He “should be considered dangerous!!”

Colt walked out of the facility at around 7:09 a.m. and was last seen at 11:10 a.m. walking northbound from Kwik Shop on Broadway, the sheriff’s office said in the alert posted to Facebook at 2:43 p.m.

The sheriff’s office described Colt as a 5-foot-7, 200-pound White man with blue eyes and short brown hair. He has a tattoo of a heart with letters “BH” on his left arm. He was last seen wearing a gray long sleeve shirt, black pants and a dark face mask. He may have an ID badge for “C JONES.”

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation’s sex offender registry shows Colt, who is 42 years old, resides at Larned State Hospital. He was convicted of aggravated sexual battery in Shawnee County in 2001 and was designated as a “sexually violent predator” in 2006.

Kansas Department of Corrections records show he has also been convicted of forgery, theft, aggravated burglary, interference with parental custody and criminal damage to property. The crimes happened in Leavenworth, Shawnee and Pawnee counties.