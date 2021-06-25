Wichitan who called himself ‘Wicked Keeper’ had ‘thousands of images’ of child porn

A Wichita man caught with thousands of sexually graphic images and videos of kids will spend 12 years, 11 months in federal prison after pleading guilty in February to one count of distribution of child pornography.

Devan Navarette, 26, was sentenced Thursday in federal court, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas said in a news release Friday. He was indicted on three counts in December 2019, but two of those were dismissed in exchange for his guilty plea, according to court records.

According to his plea agreement, Navarette admitted to sharing files containing pornographic depictions of children using Dropbox, a cloud storage service, under the user name “Wicked Keeper” repeatedly from May to October 2018. Some of the videos he uploaded to online accounts showed child rape and child sexual abuse, court documents say.

Dropbox discovered the illicit files and reported them to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Halloween 2018.

An investigation into the account’s origin led to Navarette, while a search warrant executed on the Dropbox account yielded “thousands of images of child pornography, as well as incidents of distribution” on or around July 19, 2018, the plea agreement says.

During an interview with authorities, “Navarette admitted to operating the Dropbox accounts, to sharing files of child pornography to get files, and to opening and viewing” them, the plea agreement says.

In total, attorneys estimated computers and devices seized from Navarette’s home held “several hundred thousand images of pornography… contained in thousands of files,” court documents say.

At least 23,000 files were of children, the documents say.

In addition to serving the 155-month prison sentence, the judge ordered Navarette to pay $57,000 in restitution to 19 victims featured in the pornographic photos and videos who authorities were able to positively identify. Each will receive $3,000.

Navarette also has to surrender a T-Mobile smartphone, a Lenovo laptop, a LG smartphone and a Dell laptop that were seized during the investigation.