Person who dropped off Lexus days before teen found dead inside is sought by police

Police are asking for help finding this person in connection to a Wichita death investigation.
Wichita police are asking for help finding a person who dropped off a vehicle near Harry and Emporia several days before an 18-year-old was found dead inside of it.

Police were called about an unconscious person inside a white 2008 Lexus ES350 at around 8 p.m. on June 1 in the 1600 block of South Emporia. Arriving officers found Brock Beat unresponsive inside the vehicle. He had no apparent injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Wichita spokesperson Charley Davidson.

“Through further investigation into the death, detectives learned of a history of drug use by Beat, and it is believed drugs are a factor in his death,” Davidson said in a news release. “Detectives also learned the pictured individual had previously dropped off the Lexus on Emporia. Detectives would like to speak to the pictured individual as they continue to investigate the case.”

Pictures show what appears to be a man wearing gray sweatpants with black shoes, long sleeve shirt, beanie and glasses.

Anyone who knows the person or has more information can call detectives at 316-268-4407 or email Detective Robert Chisholm at RChisholm@wichita.gov.

