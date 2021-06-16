License plate readers lead Wichita police SWAT team to parole absconder’s location

A Wichita police SWAT standoff ended peacefully Wednesday afternoon near Hillside and Mount Vernon. (June 16, 2021) The Wichita Eagle

A Wichita police SWAT standoff Wednesday afternoon captured a parole absconder with the help of the city’s license plate readers.

Patrol East Capt. Kevin Kochenderfer said the standoff at a home near Hillside and Mt. Vernon ended peacefully with the help of the suspect’s family members.

“We had identified an individual that was wanted on five or six felony warrants,” Patrol East Capt. Kevin Kochenderfer said. “They were a parole absconder and they were a person of interest in some recent cases that we had involving firearms.”

Police tried to arrest the man Tuesday afternoon, but it turned into a vehicle pursuit that was called off due to heavy traffic.

“To avoid that today,” Kochenderfer said, the SWAT team was called in to assist.

The suspect in the case had been a parole absconder from the Kansas Department of Corrections for about 18 months, Kochenderfer said. It is unclear what specific charges the man was wanted on. Police did not identify him to media on Wednesday.

The man’s location was found using license plate readers, police said.

The department’s pilot project with Flock Safety license plate readers started in November with about 35 cameras. In April, before the City Council approved a contract with the company, there were 106 units deployed across Wichita with four more on the way.

Police presence on Hillside near Mt. Vernon. Officers are surrounding a house on the east side. SWAT vehicle on scene. pic.twitter.com/g8d9uliQ4w — Michael Stavola (@MichaelStavola1) June 16, 2021