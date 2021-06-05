Wichita teenager injured after wreck during pursuit on Kellogg, trooper says

. Wichita Eagle file photo

An 18-year-old Wichita man was injured after he wrecked during a pursuit Friday night on Kellogg, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Tamori Ashawn Morgan was headed east on Kellogg during a pursuit with the “Sedgwick County Sheriff(‘s) Office” and ran a red light at Oliver, causing him to be hit by a 51-year-old man driving a Saturn SUV southbound on Oliver, according to a KHP trooper’s crash report. Morgan, who was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu, was hit on the front and rear doors on the driver’s side.

Morgan was taken to Wesley Medical Center with suspected serious injuries. The man in the SUV was not hurt. The crash happened around 10:14 p.m.

The KHP did not say what started the pursuit.