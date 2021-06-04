Police: Two Wichita teens arrested after report of sexual assault put on social media

Two Wichita teens were arrested Thursday after a victim reported being sexually assaulted in an incident that was videoed and put on social media, Wichita police said on Friday.

David Todd Clark, 18, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of rape and aggravated sexual battery. Eathan Ryan Garrett, 19, was arrested on suspicion of rape and aggravated sexual battery. Garrett’s name was spelled Ethan in a news release and Eathan in an arrest report. It’s unclear which is correct.

“At approximately 4:30 p.m. on Friday, May 28, Wichia polic officers contacted a 17-year-old female at an area hospital regarding a sexual assault report,” Wichita police spokesperson Charley Davidson said in a news release. “The victim reported being sexually assaulted while at a friend’s home in an incoherent state and the incident being videoed and put on the social media platform Snapchat.”