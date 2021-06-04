Wichita man arrested after going ‘ballistic’ over Chick-Fil-A sauce at Dillons

Chick-Fil-A sauce for sale at a Dillons in Wichita. The Wichita Eagle

A 37-year-old Wichita man was arrested after an incident at a Dillons in south Wichita where he reportedly freaked out over Chick-Fil-A sauce being for sale.

James Adam Hirsh was booked into Sedgwick County Jail at 11:18 p.m. Thursday on suspicion of three counts of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated criminal threat. He was arrested at his home in connection to an incident Wednesday night at the Dillons near 31st and Seneca.

“This was all over Dillons having Chick-Fil-A sauce & store refusing to remove it from the shelves.,” Sandi McCoy-Wisley said in a Facebook post on the Wichita Bad Drivers page. “No, I’m not joking either. I was there and this dude went ballistic in the store & obviously as you can see outside.”

The post showed a video of a black car inches away from the door. The driver appears to be honking the horn. Police said the suspect drove his vehicle toward the entrance doors after he left.

In a news release, Wichita police spokesperson Charley Davidson said the suspect got into a disturbance with an employee.

“The suspect was asked to calm down or leave the store when he began throwing punches.,” he said. “Private security detained the suspect until he calmed down. The suspect then threatened staff, exited the store, and got into his car. He drove his vehicle toward the entrance doors of the business, where staff were standing before leaving.”

Last month, the fast-food chain said it was limiting how many sauces customers could get due to industry-wide shortages caused by the pandemic.