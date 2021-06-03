Police arrest one after 97 mph car chase involving alleged robbery vehicle

A high speed crash in pursuit of a robbery and shooting suspect was called off by police Wednesday evening, but still ended in an accident near Central and Hillside.

Police then arrested 20-year-old Wichita man Jacob Caddell on suspicion of hit and run, flee and elude and obstruct. Police were not able to find the two other people who fled from a car when it crashed as Central and Hillside.

“While searching, officers also located a handgun, rifle and a backpack with stolen items,” Wichita police spokesperson Charley Davidson said in a news release. “Detectives are also working to determine if the individuals were involved in any other recent armed robberies.”

The police chase started around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday after officers saw a 2001 silver Honda Accord traveling 97 mph on westbound Kellogg. Police said they tried to stop the vehicle but the driver accelerated.

“Officers also learned the vehicle was involved in a recent robbery and shooting ... A short vehicle pursuit ensued, and was called off in the area of Central and Grove due to excessive speeds by the suspect driver,” Davidson said.

The driver crashed into a 2008 Buick Lucerne about a half-mile from there. The 37-year-old man driving that vehicle had minor injuries.

“Caddell and two others fled from the Accord on foot,” Davidson said. “Caddell was located hiding in a garage nearby and was taken into custody with the assistance of the K9. Caddell was transported to an area hospital for treatment of minor injures from a dog bite and then booked into jail.”

The Accord police were chasing was linked to a shooting around 9:10 p.m. Saturday at an apartment complex in the 2500 block of West 31st Street South, Davidson said. Police found a 25-year-old man shot. He was taken to an area hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.

“The victim reported meeting two suspects he was familiar with at the apartments regarding his stolen car,” Davidson said. “While meeting with them one of the suspects pulled out a handgun and shot him. The suspects then fled.”

Anyone with information about either incident can call Wichita police detectives at 316-268-4407, Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or the See Something, Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282.