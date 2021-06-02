Wichita police investigate armed robberies of pizza delivery driver, gas station

File photo

Wichita police are investigating two separate armed robberies of a pizza delivery driver and a gas station.

Officer Charley Davidson said the first incident was reported at around 8:50 p.m. Tuesday, when police were called to a highway robber at Domino’s Pizza, 2417 S. Seneca.

A 21-year-old woman told officers she was delivering food to a home in the 2700 block of South Magnolia when two people approached and pointed a handgun at her. They stole food and money. No one was injured.

The first robber was described as a White male of thin build, about 5-foot-7, wearing a navy blue hoodie. The second robber was described as a Black male of thin build, about 5-foot-8, wearing all black and armed with a black handgun.

The second incident was reported at around 11 p.m. Tuesday, when officers were called to an armed robbery at the Kwik Shop in the 2700 block of South Oliver.

Davidson said an employee reported to police that four robbers entered the convenience store, two of whom had weapons. The employee was held at gunpoint as the robbers stole cash and other property from the business. No one was hurt. The getaway vehicle was a silver sedan.

The first robber was described as a White male, about 6-foot-4 and 140 pounds, with slender build and dark hair. He was armed with a silver handgun and wore a blue hoodie with white strings, distressed blue jeans, black tennis shoes, a black mask and a white hat with an Under Armour logo.

The second robber was described as a Black male, about 5-foot-6 and 170 pounds, with medium build. He was armed with a rifle while wearing white tennis shoes, light-colored pants, a black hoodie and a white face mask.

The third robber was described as a Hispanic male, about 5-foot-6 and 170 pounds, with medium build. He wore a black hoodie with a white square logo, gray sweats with white strings, white shoes, and a face mask.

The fourth robber was described as a Hispanic female, about 5-foot-4 and 200 pounds, with heavy build. She was wearing a black hoodie, black pants and black shoes and had bright red hair.

Police ask anyone with information on either case to call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something hot line at 316-519-2282 or the anonymous Crime Stoppers tip line at 316-267-2111.