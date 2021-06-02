While walking her dog, Wichita woman was shot with a pellet gun, police say

File photo

Wichita police have arrested a teenager accused of shooting a woman with a pellet gun as she walked her dog Tuesday night.

Police were called at around 11:15 p.m. to a shooting at a home in the 1100 block of West 55th Street South, Officer Charley Davidson said in a news release.

Investigators determined a 40-year-old woman was walking her dog in a field near residences when she got into an argument with a 19-year-old man. The teen shot her in the arm with a pellet gun during the argument, causing a minor injury.

Police arrested Tayveon Franklin at his home without further incident on suspicion of aggravated battery. The investigation is ongoing, and the case will be presented to the district attorney’s office.