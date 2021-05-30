One person hospitalized after shooting at south Wichita apartment complex, police say

File photo

Wichita police detectives are investigating a shooting that hospitalized one person Saturday night.

Police were called at around 9:10 p.m. to a shooting at an apartment complex in the 2500 block of West 31st Street South, Officer Charley Davidson said Sunday in a news release. Responding officers found a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound, and he was taken to a hospital. His injuries were not life-threatening.

“The victim reported meeting two suspects he was familiar with at the apartments regarding his stolen car,” Davidson said. “While meeting with them one of the suspects pulled out a handgun and shot him. The suspects then fled.”

The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with information on the case to call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282 or the anonymous Crime Stoppers tipline at 316-267-2111.