Police: Two teens, 15 and 16, arrested in north Wichita drive-by that wounded one

Two teenage boys, ages 15 and 16, were arrested in connection to a north Wichita shooting that left a 15-year-old boy injured Wednesday, Wichita police spokesperson Trevor Macy said Thursday.

Police responded to the shooting around 4 p.m. Wednesday near 26th and Park Place and found the 15-year-old with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital.

“The investigation revealed that the victim was walking down the street when the suspects drove by in a vehicle and began firing at him,” Macy said in a news release. “The suspect vehicle was located at a home nearby, and the suspects were taken into custody at that location.”

Macy said the victim and suspects know each other.

“Unsure on exact motive other than past issues between” them, he said in an email.

Both suspects were booked into Sedgwick County Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center on suspicion of aggravated battery. The 16-year-old was also booked on suspicion of criminal use of a weapon.