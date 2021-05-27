Wichita man convicted in fighting case after tip turns up suspected bait, attack dogs

A Wichita man has been sentenced for having property at his rental home that police think is associated with illegal dog fighting — including heavy chains and turnbuckles used to strengthen dogs’ necks and jaws and a “break stick” pry bar that can force an attack animal to release its bite.

Wichita police found the items at Jeric West’s home in the 1500 block of North Minnesota after receiving an anonymous tip on April 4, 2018, that people at the address were “involved in keeping and training” dogs to fight, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case.

An officer investigating the tip found three wounded, suspected bait dogs in the backyard that looked “very malnourished and underweight” and two pit bulls tethered with heavy chains to “what appeared to be car axles,” the affidavit says. The emaciated dogs had bite marks on their bodies.

Police also found duct tape, antibiotics, canine supplements, a tire hanging from a tree, two guns and more than $2,800 in cash thought to be spoils of the blood sport, the affidavit says.

In dog fighting circles, trainers use duct tape to secure the jaws of bait dogs so they can’t defend themselves and tires to teach attack dogs to bite and strengthen their muscles, according to the affidavit. Organized dog fighting also “often involves illegal gambling and large amounts of money” and guns are commonly used to “protect ... gambling proceeds,” the affidavit says.

West pleaded guilty to five misdemeanor counts of unlawful possession of dog fighting paraphernalia on May 19, court records show. Sedgwick County District Judge Tyler Roush immediately sentenced him to a year in jail then suspended the term and placed him on probation for a year.

Roush also ordered West to pay $334.14 in restitution to a local emergency veterinarian and $600 to the city’s animal control department, court records show.

In addition, West can’t own, care for or have control over any animal of any kind while he’s on probation.