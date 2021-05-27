Crime & Courts

Police: 14 ‘wolf-dog’ breed canines taken from Kansas home; couple arrested

File photo The Wichita Eagle

A husband and wife in Lyon County were arrested Wednesday and 17 dogs were taken from their property, officials said Thursday.

Fourteen of the dogs were a “wolf-dog” breed, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.

Thomas Staggs, 58, was arrested on an unrelated outstanding warrant, with possible charges for animal cruelty presented to the Lyon County Attorney’s Office. Rhonda Staggs, 56, was arrested on an unrelated outstanding warrant and animal cruelty, officials said.

Officers and animal control first went to the couple’s home in the small town of Hartford to remove five animals because of a nuisance issue and “unauthorized kennel/or the number of animals allowed in a home,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

“When deputies made contact at the residence, they determined the living conditions for the dogs was not acceptable and search warrants were executed at the house in order to take all dogs from the residence,” the release said. “In total, 17 dogs were located on the property. 14 dogs were a Wolf-dog breed.”

The City of Hartford is working with Guardians of the Wolves to help with the care of the dogs, the release said.

Michael Stavola
Michael Stavola covers breaking news at The Wichita Eagle. He’s won a national and several state awards during his six years of working at newspapers in Kansas. He finished his MBA at Wichita State University in spring 2020. Michael likes to exercise, hunt and spend time with his wife and their dog, Marley.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service