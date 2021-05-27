Police: 14 ‘wolf-dog’ breed canines taken from Kansas home; couple arrested

The Wichita Eagle

A husband and wife in Lyon County were arrested Wednesday and 17 dogs were taken from their property, officials said Thursday.

Fourteen of the dogs were a “wolf-dog” breed, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.

Thomas Staggs, 58, was arrested on an unrelated outstanding warrant, with possible charges for animal cruelty presented to the Lyon County Attorney’s Office. Rhonda Staggs, 56, was arrested on an unrelated outstanding warrant and animal cruelty, officials said.

Officers and animal control first went to the couple’s home in the small town of Hartford to remove five animals because of a nuisance issue and “unauthorized kennel/or the number of animals allowed in a home,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

“When deputies made contact at the residence, they determined the living conditions for the dogs was not acceptable and search warrants were executed at the house in order to take all dogs from the residence,” the release said. “In total, 17 dogs were located on the property. 14 dogs were a Wolf-dog breed.”

The City of Hartford is working with Guardians of the Wolves to help with the care of the dogs, the release said.