Four arrested, ages 16 to 22, after fatal shooting in north Wichita drug deal

File photo

Four people, ages 16 to 22, were arrested after a fatal shooting during a drug deal Monday night at an apartment complex in north Wichita, according to Wichita police spokesperson Charley Davidson.

An officer who was nearby heard the shots in the 1600 block of West 22nd Street North. The officer headed toward the sounds and saw a white 2008 Ford Edge SUV leaving the area at a “high rate of speed,” Davidson said in a news release.

About a minute later, at around 11:40 p.m., someone called 911 about a shooting in that block, which is about one-fifth of a mile from where the officer was.

Jose Covarrubias, 22, of Wichita was found shot to death.

Police stopped the driver of the Ford Edge in the 2800 block of North Woodland. Witnesses also reported a white SUV being involved in the incident, Davidson said. Police arrested 22-year-old Luis Martinez, 18-year-old Nicholas Olmos, 20-year-old Jaylon Pete of Wichita and a 16-year-old boy all on suspicion of murder. The three named suspects are all from Wichita. Police did not say where the 16-year-old is from.

Detectives also found a handgun in the vehicle.

“The investigation revealed an illegal drug transaction was set up between the four suspects and the victim,” Davidson said. “They met at the apartments, and during the transaction, a physical disturbance ensued. During the physical disturbance, the 16-year-old pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots, striking Covarrubias.”

This is the city’s 22nd homicide of the year, or about one every 6.6 days. Police consider 18 homicides to be criminal and the others are either justified, such as self-defense, or accidental.