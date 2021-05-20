Person banned from Wichita park, recreation sites after posting TikTok videos, city says

The person who “posted multiple (social media) videos destroying Wichita golf property and harassing protected wildlife” will be banned from Wichita Park and Recreation facilities for one year, the city of Wichita said Thursday.

Officials are not releasing the name of the person.

The person’s TikTok account showed videos of a golf cart running over a sign that says “CARTS ON PATH ONLY NO EXCEPTIONS” and another of geese being chased, also from a golf cart. The incidents happened at Arthur B. Sim Golf Course, according to Wichita spokeswoman Megan Lovely.

The TikTokker also posted videos heckling people who commented on his videos.

The city of Wichita posted on Twitter on Wednesday that it was looking for the person involved in the social media posts. About two hours later, the city said on Twitter that the person had been identified.

To his 150 followers, the person also posted a TikTok video that started with a TV segment asking for help finding the “Golf Course Vandalism Suspect.” The video then shows images of retweets about the city of Wichita asking for help finding him.

Lovely said multiple people confirmed the person’s identity. He will be sent a notice of code of conduct violation, she said.

The violations include:

Capturing, annoying, feeding, or disturbing any animal, wildlife, waterfowl, or living thing, or abandoning any animal, domestic or wild, on any Wichita Park and Recreation, or WPR, property





Assaulting or fighting with any person or living thing, or inciting violence on any WPR property

Defacing, destroying, altering, or otherwise vandalizing any WPR property, including, but not limited to, buildings, fixtures, grounds, signs, plants, trees, or other structures

Removing, destroying, mutilating, or in any manner altering any landscape, including, but not limited to, lawns, shrubs, plants, flowers, sand, soil, or a designated habitat area

Possessing alcohol, except as specifically permitted under City of Wichita Municipal Code

He will be banned from city park facilities until May 21, 2022.