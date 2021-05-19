In-person inmate visitation resumes at Sedgwick County jail starting June 1

File photo of inmates at the Sedgwick County Jail in Wichita. The Wichita Eagle

In-person visitation for inmates at the Sedgwick County jail will resume starting next month.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that beginning June 1, family and friends may have on-site video visitation and families may have in-person visits in the lobby.

Lobby visitation hours will be 1-5:30 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Monday through Friday. There is no charge. Each inmate is allowed three 20-minute on-site visits per week, just as it was before the pandemic shutdown.

“The Sheriff’s Office wants inmates to continue to communicate with family and friends in order to maintain positive personal relationships while in custody,” Col. Jared Schechter said in a news release.

All in-person visits must be schedule 24 hours in advance. Appointments can scheduled by visiting the jail lobby or online at www.securustech.net. Identification is required.

Jail inmates will continue to have access to remote visitation, which has hours of 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week. Additional information on video visitation and phone calls is available online from the sheriff’s office at www.sedgwickcounty.org/sheriff and the Securus website at www.visitfromhome.net.