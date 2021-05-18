Crime & Courts
At least one injured in morning shooting at south Wichita liquor store, officials say
A shooting was reported Tuesday morning at Twilight Liquor on Pawnee, according to 911 emergency communications.
Initial reports indicated one person was seriously injured.
The shooting was reported at around 9:19 a.m. at the liquor store, 1609 E. Pawnee, which is near Hydraulic. Police are looking for a white car with multiple people inside in connection to the shooting, according to 911 emergency communications.
