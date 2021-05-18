Crime & Courts

At least one injured in morning shooting at south Wichita liquor store, officials say

Wichita police and emergency personnel at the scene of a reported shooting in south Wichita. Michael Stavola The Wichita Eagle

A shooting was reported Tuesday morning at Twilight Liquor on Pawnee, according to 911 emergency communications.

Initial reports indicated one person was seriously injured.

The shooting was reported at around 9:19 a.m. at the liquor store, 1609 E. Pawnee, which is near Hydraulic. Police are looking for a white car with multiple people inside in connection to the shooting, according to 911 emergency communications.

Michael Stavola
Michael Stavola covers breaking news at The Wichita Eagle. He’s won a national and several state awards during his five years of working at newspapers in Kansas. He finished his MBA at Wichita State University in spring 2020. Michael likes to exercise, hunt and spend time with his wife and their dog, Marley.
