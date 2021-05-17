One man dead, one jailed after fatal collision on Kellogg near airport

File photo

Wichita police say a 24-year-old man is dead after he hit the back of another motorist’s car with his vehicle, lost control and struck the base of the Eisenhower Parkway bridge over Kellogg late Sunday night. The other motorist, also 24, was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence after the collision, according to a news release.

Police say Fernando Arambula was driving east on Kellogg at around 11:30 p.m. when his silver 2006 Honda CRX “clipped the rear end” of a blue 2002 Acura RSX; he lost control of the car and hit the base of the highway bridge.

Arambula was thrown from the Honda during the crash, police said. He died from critical injuries at a Wichita hospital.

Police say the man driving the Acura, Abel Olivarez of Wichita, was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on suspicion of DUI after officers talked to him at the crash site. He was no longer listed among jail inmates early Monday afternoon.

“The investigation is ongoing, and alcohol was a factor in this accident,” Officer Charley Davidson said in a news release.