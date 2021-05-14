Police: Teen wounded and man arrested in shooting at Wichita apartment complex

A 45-year-old Wichita man was arrested after a shooting that left a teenager wounded Friday afternoon at a Wichita apartment complex, according to Wichita police spokesperson Charley Davidson.

Fred Rogers was arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery.

Police responded to the shooting around 12:45 p.m. Friday at an apartment complex in the 800 block of South Hydraulic and found the 17-year-old boy shot. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers found Rogers in the area and he was arrested, Davidson said in a news release.

“The investigation revealed a disturbance ensued in the parking lot of the apartments between Rogers and the victim, who know each other,” Davidson said. “During the disturbance, Rogers pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots, striking the victim and then fled on foot ... (the Wichita Police Department) appreciates the assistance of the citizens who provided information to help in the investigation and identify and arrest Rogers.”

Rogers has previously been convicted of felony crimes, Davidson said.