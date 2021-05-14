Texas man who took customer cash but never provided grain trailer gets banned in KS

A Texas man and his custom grain wagon company have been permanently banned from conducting business in Kansas.

LaVernia, Texas, resident Cody Ruddick was also ordered to pay $2,500 in restitution and $20,000 in civil penalties for violating provisions of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said in a news release Friday.

Ruddick did business as 4R Custom Grain Wagons in Hutchinson. Court records say he failed to provide a grain trailer to a customer in 2019 after he’d already been paid $2,500 for it. The customer still hasn’t received the trailer or a refund to date, according to court documents.

The state alleged the transaction constituted a “deceptive and unconscionable” business practice and filed suit against Ruddick on March 23.

Shawnee County District Court Judge Mary Christopher approved the state’s request for a default judgment against Ruddick after he didn’t respond to the state’s lawsuit within 30 days, Schmidt said.