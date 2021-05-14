Crime & Courts

Texas man who took customer cash but never provided grain trailer gets banned in KS

A Texas man and his custom grain wagon company have been permanently banned from conducting business in Kansas.

LaVernia, Texas, resident Cody Ruddick was also ordered to pay $2,500 in restitution and $20,000 in civil penalties for violating provisions of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said in a news release Friday.

Ruddick did business as 4R Custom Grain Wagons in Hutchinson. Court records say he failed to provide a grain trailer to a customer in 2019 after he’d already been paid $2,500 for it. The customer still hasn’t received the trailer or a refund to date, according to court documents.

The state alleged the transaction constituted a “deceptive and unconscionable” business practice and filed suit against Ruddick on March 23.

Shawnee County District Court Judge Mary Christopher approved the state’s request for a default judgment against Ruddick after he didn’t respond to the state’s lawsuit within 30 days, Schmidt said.

Related stories from Wichita Eagle
Profile Image of Amy Renee Leiker
Amy Renee Leiker
Amy Renee Leiker has been reporting for The Wichita Eagle since 2010. She covers crime, courts and breaking news and updates the newspaper’s online databases. She’s a mom of three and loves to read in her non-work time. Reach her at 316-268-6644 or at aleiker@wichitaeagle.com.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service