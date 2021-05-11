Wichita cop who slammed patrol car into Jeep while en route to emergency call is fired

The Wichita police officer who T-boned a Jeep with his patrol vehicle after failing to yield to a red light during a rush to an emergency call Sunday has been fired.

Officer Trenton R.S. Wolff, 23, was let go Monday after nine months on the job, Wichita police confirmed.

“The employee involved (in the crash) was a probationary employee, and after a review of the incident, he was terminated,” Wichita police spokesman Officer Charley Davidson said Tuesday by email. Davidson offered no further explanation for the decision.

Wolff has hired by the department on Aug. 10, 2020. The Eagle could not immediately locate contact information for him Tuesday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol has previously said that Wolff was on his way to an emergency call in his 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe around 10 p.m. on Sunday when he “failed to yield” at a red traffic light at Central and Tyler and rammed into a 2012 Jeep Liberty. Wolff was running the SUV with lights and sirens west on Central at the time; the Jeep was southbound on Tyler.

The force of the impact pushed the Jeep into a bank branch building, leaving its two occupants with injuries severe enough to warrant a trip to the hospital.

The call Wolff was driving to involved a disturbance with a weapon, Davidson said Monday.

The Wichita Police Department asked the Kansas Highway Patrol to take over investigation of the collision “to provide transparency and avoid conflicts of interest,” Davidson said Monday.