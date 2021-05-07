Security guard shot near work at downtown Wichita QuikTrip has died, police say

File photo

The 39-year-old QuikTrip security guard who was shot Wednesday night died Friday afternoon, according to Wichita police spokesperson Charley Davidson.

Davidson also identified the victim as Will Robinson.

Robinson was shot in the upper body during an incident at the QuikTrip at Murdock and Broadway. A GoFundMe says Robinson was the “husband to a loving wife and father to two beautiful children.”

Davidson said he expects charges against 41-year-old Laroy Monzell West, who was arrested Thursday night on suspicion of attempted murder in connection to the shooting, to change.