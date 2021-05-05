Sedgwick County Jail deputy arrested in case involving inmate, officials say

.

A 40-year-old Sedgwick County Jail deputy has been arrested on suspicion of eight counts of unlawful sexual relations with an inmate, officials say.

Tony William LoSavio, who has been placed on unpaid suspension, was booked into the jail Tuesday night and remained jailed Wednesday morning.

“On Tuesday ... the Sheriff’s Office received information concerning a male detention deputy having sexual contact with a female inmate,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “During the investigation, it was determined enough probable cause existed to arrest the detention deputy for eight counts of unlawful sexual relations.”

LoSavio has been with the sheriff’s office since March 2017. He was recognized in a 2019 Facebook post for his quick response to an inmate having a medical condition.