Amber Alerts issued in Kansas, Oklahoma for toddler believed to be in ‘imminent danger’

Statewide Amber Alert issued for Sebastian Bautista, a 14-months-old boy, who was inside a white Chevrolet Tahoe that was stolen from a driveway in Garden City, Kansas, early Wednesday. Kansas Amber Alert

A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for a Kansas toddler who police believe is in “imminent danger” after the SUV he was in was stolen from a Garden City, Kansas, driveway.

The alert was issued for Sebastian Bautista, a 14-months-old boy. He was described as been 2 feet tall, weighing 40 pounds. He has “notably long” dark brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a gray shirt and shorts.

He was last seen in a white 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe with Kansas license plate 336 FWK. The person who took the child is unknown.

The abduction occurred shortly after 5 a.m. Wednesday after the boy’s mother had placed him in the Tahoe to take him to a babysitter. The mother briefly went back into her home and then saw the vehicle drive away.

The SUV was last seen driving south from 41 bock of East U.S. 50 highway in Garden City.

A driver notified authorities that around 7 a.m. a white Chevrolet Tahoe was speeding southbound on U.S. 83 highway between Garden City and Liberal.

Shortly before 8 a.m., the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety launched that state’s AMBER Alert program to help find Sebastian.

Anyone who has seen the SUV or knows the whereabouts of the child is asked to call 911 or the Garden City Police Department at 620-276-1300.