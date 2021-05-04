Wichita man cheated KS Medicaid program out of thousands that he must now repay: AG

File photo. Getty Images

A Wichita man must repay thousands of dollars he allegedly cheated out of the Kansas Medicaid program.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said Tuesday that 33-year-old Klynt Cordero Guy last week was ordered to refund Medicaid $6,053.25 after he pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of making a false claim or representation. Prosecutors say Guy lied to and defrauded the low-income, public health insurance program from April 2016 to February 2017.

The allegations are tied to personal care services, which help people stay in their homes instead of moving to institutional settings, like nursing homes, court records show.

In addition to ordering restitution, Sedgwick County District Judge Christopher Magana also put Guy on probation for one year, court records show. Guy could be sent to jail for two years if he doesn’t follow the rules while he’s on probation, which include holding a full-time job and obeying all local, state and federal laws.

He’s also responsible for paying $1,500 to cover the state’s cost to investigate the crimes. Magana handed down the sentence on April 28.