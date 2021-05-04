Man guilty in foiled murder-for-hire plot that targeted Geary County lawyer, informant

A Grandview Plaza man has been found guilty of 21 charges tied to a foiled murder-for-hire plot that targeted an assistant Geary County attorney and a confidential informant in 2018, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said Tuesday.

Prosecutors say Samuel Ibarra-Chu, 31, took part in a conspiracy to kill the attorney and informant using a hired hit man. The plan was developed between July 11, 2018, and Aug. 21, 2018, but “was discovered before the murders were carried out,” Schmidt said in a news release.

Ibarra-Chu was convicted on all counts, including conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, following a five-day trial that wrapped up late last month. He is scheduled for sentencing on June 25 in Geary County District Court.

Court cases are pending for two others also accused in the conspiracy, according to the news release. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and local law enforcement agencies that make up the Geary County Drug Task Force investigated the case.