Crime & Courts

Teen dies after being shot at south Wichita car wash, police say

File photo

A teenager has died after being shot at a south Wichita car wash, police said Tuesday.

The shooting happened at around 11:45 p.m. on Monday near Pawnee and Meridian. Police were called to the area for a report of several shots fired, police said. Officers who arrived on the scene found the teen with a gunshot wound to his neck.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, according to 911 emergency communications. He later died from his injuries. Homicide detectives are investigating and don’t believe the shooting was random, police said.

Police were looking for a maroon car in connection to the shooting, according to 911 emergency communications. No arrests had been reported or suspects named by Tuesday morning.

Police will likely release more details later today.

The killing is the city’s 19th homicide of the year.

Contributing: The Associated Press

Michael Stavola
Michael Stavola covers breaking news at The Wichita Eagle. He’s won a national and several state awards during his five years of working at newspapers in Kansas. He finished his MBA at Wichita State University in spring 2020. Michael likes to exercise, hunt and spend time with his wife and their dog, Marley.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service